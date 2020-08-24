No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with only seven active cases remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 498 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 23 and is operating 24 hours a day.

To date, Nova Scotia has 71,479 negative test results, 1,080 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

The province said there is no one is currently in hospital. Cases involve people ranging in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,008 resolved cases.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

Story continues below advertisement

Fever (including chills, sweats)

Cough or worsening of a previous cough

Sore throat

Headache

Shortness of breath

Muscle aches

Sneezing

Nasal congestion/runny nose

Hoarse voice

Diarrhea

Unusual fatigue

Loss of sense of smell or taste

Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause

5:54 Jiklai COVID-19 aims to keep indigenous communities safe amid pandemic Jiklai COVID-19 aims to keep indigenous communities safe amid pandemic