Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

No new coronavirus cases reported in Nova Scotia Monday

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted August 24, 2020 10:56 am
Getty Images

Nova Scotia reported no new cases of the coronavirus on Monday, with only seven active cases remaining in the province.

According to Public Health, the QEII Health Sciences Centre’s microbiology lab completed 498 Nova Scotia tests on Aug. 23 and is operating 24 hours a day.

New COVID-19 death a 'stark reminder' of continuing risk, N.S. premier says

To date, Nova Scotia has 71,479 negative test results, 1,080 positive COVID-19 cases and 65 deaths.

The province said there is no one is currently in hospital. Cases involve people ranging in age from under 10 to over 90. There are 1,008 resolved cases.

Nova Scotians are still encouraged to visit the 811 website if they have two or more of the following symptoms:

  • Fever (including chills, sweats)
  • Cough or worsening of a previous cough
  • Sore throat
  • Headache
  • Shortness of breath
  • Muscle aches
  • Sneezing
  • Nasal congestion/runny nose
  • Hoarse voice
  • Diarrhea
  • Unusual fatigue
  • Loss of sense of smell or taste
  • Red, purple or blueish lesions on the feet, toes or fingers without a clear cause
