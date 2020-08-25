Kawartha Komets in Peterborough cancel special needs hockey season due to coronavirus pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The coronavirus pandemic has forced organizers of the Kawartha Komets Special Needs Hockey program to cancel the 2020-21 season.

According to David Fisher, the Komets’ director of promotions, communications and media relations, the board of directors met on Aug. 17 and unanimously voted to cancel the upcoming season. The not-for-profit organization gives youth, teens and adults with exceptionalities an opportunity to play non-contact hockey.

Fisher said that last season the Komets had 64 players on four teams and most of them had indicated they wanted to play again if the Komets could provide a “safe return to hockey.”

However, Fisher said liability insurance issues, stricter safety protocols (including team size and spectator restrictions) and the fact some players have compromised immune systems were all factors leading to the decision to not enter into the organization’s 12th season.

The organization, founded by Fisher’s wife Carol in 2009, was working with Canadian National Special Hockey, the Ontario Hockey Federation, Hockey Canada and area arena personnel in hopes of a safe return to play, he said.

“It was a difficult decision to make but we are convinced that it was the right one for the safety of our players, families and staff as well as our board members,” he said.

Fisher said the Komets are looking into some social activities off-ice to keep players connected during the season.

“We would do this on a team-by-team basis and would have to practise social-distancing protocols, of course,” he said.

“These players are really going to miss their weekly hockey games and practices so we will do our best to keep them connected.”

Updates on the Komets can be found on their website.

