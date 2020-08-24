No injuries following fire at Denne Crescent duplex in Peterborough

One woman was able to escape without injury after fire spread through a duplex in Peterborough’s southeast end on Sunday morning.
Around 11:15 a.m., Peterborough firefighters were called to a structure fire on Denne Crescent. It was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.
Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.
Fire officials on scene said one woman was able to get out of the home before they arrived. She was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.
Crews could be seen removing insulation from inside the home as they cleaned up the scene
Damage is pegged at $350,000.
Investigators believe the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.
Fire officials say a firewall prevented the fire from spreading to the second unit of the duplex.
