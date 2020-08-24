Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

No injuries following fire at Denne Crescent duplex in Peterborough

By Greg Davis Global News
No injuries following house fire at Denne Crescent in Peterborough
A woman managed to escape a house fire in Peterborough on Sunday morning. Peterborough firefighters around 11:15 a.m. responded to the fire on Denne Crescent in the city's southeast end.

One woman was able to escape without injury after fire spread through a duplex in Peterborough’s southeast end on Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Peterborough firefighters were called to a structure fire on Denne Crescent. It was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Read more: No injuries in fire at Canadian Mental Health Association building in Peterborough

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials on scene said one woman was able to get out of the home before they arrived. She was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

Trending Stories

Crews could be seen removing insulation from inside the home as they cleaned up the scene

Damage is pegged at $350,000.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Fire officials say a firewall prevented the fire from spreading to the second unit of the duplex.

More than 100 tenants displaced following electrical fire at Peterborough apartment
More than 100 tenants displaced following electrical fire at Peterborough apartment
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireHouse FirePeterborough Fire ServicesPeterborough FirePeterborough House FireDenne CrescentDenne Crescent fire
Flyers
More weekly flyers