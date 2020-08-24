No injuries following fire at Denne Crescent duplex in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

One woman was able to escape without injury after fire spread through a duplex in Peterborough’s southeast end on Sunday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., Peterborough firefighters were called to a structure fire on Denne Crescent. It was fully involved when crews arrived on scene.

Read more: No injuries in fire at Canadian Mental Health Association building in Peterborough

Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the home.

.@PtboFireRescue crews are on scene of a house fire on Denne Crescent in the south end of Peterborough #ptbonews pic.twitter.com/PjbLNc63Ri — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) August 23, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

Fire officials on scene said one woman was able to get out of the home before they arrived. She was assessed by paramedics but was not taken to hospital.

Crews could be seen removing insulation from inside the home as they cleaned up the scene

Damage is pegged at $350,000.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was improperly discarded smoking materials.

Fire officials say a firewall prevented the fire from spreading to the second unit of the duplex.

1:37 More than 100 tenants displaced following electrical fire at Peterborough apartment More than 100 tenants displaced following electrical fire at Peterborough apartment