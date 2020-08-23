Menu

World

Marco turns into hurricane as it moves towards U.S. Gulf coast, NHC says

By Staff Reuters
Posted August 23, 2020 1:01 pm
Dual tropical storms heading towards U.S. Gulf Coast could transform into hurricanes

Storm Marco strengthened into a hurricane on Sunday afternoon as it continued to move towards the U.S Gulf coast, the U.S National Hurricane Center (NHC) said.

“Life-threatening storm surge and hurricane-force winds expected along portions of the U.S. Gulf coast,” said the NHC’s latest bulletin.

READ MORE: ‘I’ve never seen anything like this’ — U.S. Gulf Coast facing two potential hurricanes

Marco was located about 300 miles (482.8 km) south-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and about 460 miles southeast of Lafayette, Louisiana, the forecaster said.

The storm’s maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 miles per hour with higher gusts, it added

— More to come

© 2020 Reuters
