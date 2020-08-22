Heat warning issued for Toronto for Sunday and Monday

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada says it has declared a heat warning for Toronto on Sunday and Monday as temperatures soar into the 30s.

The weather agency said it “issues a heat warning when it forecasts two or more consecutive days with daytime maximum temperatures of 31 C or warmer, together with minimum nighttime temperatures of 20 C or warmer, or when there is a forecast of two or more consecutive days with humidex values expected to reach 40 or higher.”

According to Environment Canada, Sunday is expected to see a high of 32 C with the humidex at 40, and a low at night of 21 C.

Monday is expected to see a high of 30 C and a low of 19 C in Toronto.

City officials said a modified “heat relief network” will be in place due the warning which includes pools, wading pools, splash pads, 47 community centres and emergency cooling centres for the public.

Story continues below advertisement

Emergency cooling centres (ECCs) offer people an air-conditioned place to rest indoors and receive a cool drink, the city said.

The following three ECCs will be open:

Metro Hall at 55 John St. — open 11 a.m. on Sunday and remains open overnight until 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 25.

Mimico-Coronation Club House at 10 Judson St. — open on Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Masaryk-Cowan Community Recreation Centre at 220 Cowan Ave. — open on Sunday only from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) has declared a #HeatWarning for the #CityofTO on Sunday, August 23 and Monday, August 24. — City of Toronto (@cityoftoronto) August 22, 2020

2:20 Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes? Has Ontario become a hot spot for tornadoes?