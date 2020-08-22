Tornado watch issued for La Ronge, northern Saskatchewan parks

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of northern Saskatchewan.
The alert was issued at 1:45 p.m. and includes the following areas:
- Candle Lake Provincial Park and Narrow Hills Provincial Park
- Hwy. 165 between Highways 2 and 914 including Pinehouse Lake
- Lac la Ronge Provincial Park including La Ronge
- Montreal Lake and Molanosa
- Prince Albert National Park
The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.
Damaging winds and hail are also possible.
“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said in its alert.
Environment Canada says to prepare for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.
“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” says Environment Canada.
“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.”
Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.
Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect throughout northern and central Saskatchewan.
