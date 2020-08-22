Tornado watch issued for La Ronge, northern Saskatchewan parks

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Environment Canada has issued a tornado watch for parts of northern Saskatchewan.

The alert was issued at 1:45 p.m. and includes the following areas:

Candle Lake Provincial Park and Narrow Hills Provincial Park

Hwy. 165 between Highways 2 and 914 including Pinehouse Lake

Lac la Ronge Provincial Park including La Ronge

Montreal Lake and Molanosa

Prince Albert National Park

Read more: Environment Canada ends tornado warning for parts of eastern Saskatchewan

The weather agency says conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms which may produce tornadoes.

Damaging winds and hail are also possible.

“This is a dangerous and potentially life-threatening situation,” Environment Canada said in its alert.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada says to prepare for severe weather and to take cover immediately if threatening weather approaches.

Read more: Calgarians in Penticton on evacuation alert as Christie Mountain fire rages

“In the event of a tornado, or if a tornado warning is issued for your area, it is recommended you take the following actions: go indoors to a room on the lowest floor, away from outside walls and windows, such as a basement, bathroom, stairwell or interior closet,” says Environment Canada.

“Leave mobile homes, vehicles, tents, trailers and other temporary or free-standing shelter, and move to a strong building if you can.”

Tornado watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce tornadoes.

Severe thunderstorm watches are in effect throughout northern and central Saskatchewan.

2:21 Calls to upgrade Canada’s tornado warning system Calls to upgrade Canada’s tornado warning system