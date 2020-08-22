ICBC adds reinforcements to help clear road-test backlog

ICBC is bringing in reinforcements to help clear a backlog in road tests caused by the coronavirus pandemic.
The public insurer is bringing on 100 temporary driver examiners, and opening 10 temporary road test locations.
Most of the examiners will be based in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.
Tests will need to be booked online, starting Monday.
ICBC examiners will be equipped with personal protective equipment, and customers will be provided with mandatory, medical-grade masks to wear during their tests.
Test-takers must not have COVID-19 symptoms, have not travelled outside of Canada within the last two weeks, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus within 14 days.
ICBC resumed road tests in mid-July for customers whose appointments had been cancelled between March 17 and March 30.
New testing locations
Available for booking now:
- Victoria (Dunedin), 425 Dunedin Street
- Surrey (Guildford), 10262-152A Street
- Langley, 6000 Production Way
Estimated start date of September 8:
- Surrey (Newton), 13665 68th Avenue
- Coquitlam, 100 Blue Mountain Street
- Richmond, 7200 Elmbridge Way
- Burnaby, 4399 Wayburne Drive
Estimated start date of September 28:
- Vancouver (Kingsway), 999 Kingsway
- New Westminster, 1320 3rd Avenue
- Abbotsford, 2885 Trethewey Street
