Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

ICBC adds reinforcements to help clear road-test backlog

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 22, 2020 1:48 pm
ICBC is bringing in reinforcements to help clear a backlog in road tests caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

The public insurer is bringing on 100 temporary driver examiners, and opening 10 temporary road test locations.

Read more: ICBC phone, email renewals to continue, as other COVID-19 measures expire

Most of the examiners will be based in the Lower Mainland and southern Vancouver Island.

Tests will need to be booked online, starting Monday.

Growing number of missing ICBC insurance decals
Growing number of missing ICBC insurance decals

ICBC examiners will be equipped with personal protective equipment, and customers will be provided with mandatory, medical-grade masks to wear during their tests.

Trending Stories
Read more: ICBC re-booking additional road tests that were cancelled due to COVID-19

Test-takers must not have COVID-19 symptoms, have not travelled outside of Canada within the last two weeks, or have been in contact with anyone who has tested positive for the virus within 14 days.

ICBC resumed road tests in mid-July for customers whose appointments had been cancelled between March 17 and March 30.

New testing locations

Available for booking now: 

  • Victoria (Dunedin), 425 Dunedin Street
  • Surrey (Guildford), 10262-152A Street
  • Langley, 6000 Production Way

Estimated start date of September 8:

  • Surrey (Newton), 13665 68th Avenue
  • Coquitlam, 100 Blue Mountain Street
  • Richmond, 7200 Elmbridge Way
  • Burnaby, 4399 Wayburne Drive

Estimated start date of September 28:

  • Vancouver (Kingsway), 999 Kingsway
  • New Westminster, 1320 3rd Avenue
  • Abbotsford, 2885 Trethewey Street

 

