‘Safe September’ rally in Lethbridge calls on more school funding ahead of fall return

Some Lethbridge residents are calling for more funding in schools in order to protect students, faculty and families from the novel coronavirus.

Dozens of protesters rallied outside UCP MLA Nathan Neudorf’s office Friday as part of the “Safe September” rallies taking place across Alberta.

Protesters are asking for funds to be allocated for more personal protective equipment and resources for reduced class sizes.

“There are parents that are worried for their children’s safety — their safety as well — and the community’s safety,” said Carla Carcamo, one of the parents at the rally.

Those in attendance say they feel the government’s current re-entry plan for schools is not adequate, especially when it comes to maintaining physical distancing measures and enforcing face-covering policies, specifically among younger students or those with learning disabilities.

One Lethbridge mom says she won’t be sending her kids back to school, but will be opting for online learning instead.

Jayne Werry, a parent at the event, said she’d only change her mind “if we see a huge drop in virus cases, if we see that we can maintain limited transmission, or is they come up with a better plan to keep kids safe at school.”

Lethbridge West MLA Shannon Phillips, who was also at the rally, said the UCP government is failing to appropriately address the health concerns of Alberta families as they try to prepare for the upcoming school year.

“If you are stacking children and teenagers 25 to 30 in a classroom, you will have failure and that means kids will be at home and families’ lives will be disrupted and ultimately the whole domino effect down to our economic recovery is affected,” Phillips said.

Education Minister Adriana LaGrange put out a statement, which reads in part:

“We understand that Albertans want what is best for their children as they return to school this fall, and that is why we continue to follow the expert medical advice of our chief medical officer of health, who approved our school re-entry plan.”

The minister added the province’s re-entry plan already provides school boards with the ability to delay or stagger school start dates should they see fit.