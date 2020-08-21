Calgary grocery store closed, police called over large crowds at grand opening

Send this page to someone via email

Simple “Store Closed” signs were taped over signs encouraging shoppers to physical distance from each other during the grand opening of a Calgary grocery store that was so packed police had to be called to manage the crowds on Friday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in the Savana Bazaar market in the city’s northeast for a grand opening that would see the grocery store’s first 100 customers receive a free pressure cooker and set of pots and pans.

Photos from outside the store show a large crowd of people waiting to get inside and standing closely together.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in Calgary on Friday afternoon for a grand opening. Courtesy: Fiona Tse

Calgary police were called to the store because of the large crowds. Officers estimated about 300 to 400 people were there.

Story continues below advertisement

The store eventually closed voluntarily, but re-opened a short while later.

The Asian Food Centre open again after hundreds converged on the store at its grand opening this morning, causing it to temporarily close. #yyc pic.twitter.com/Fl6hlo8smM — Jenna Freeman (@JennaNFreeman) August 21, 2020

Calgary police said no tickets were handed out at the grocery store.

— With files from Global News’ Jenna Freeman