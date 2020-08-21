Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Calgary grocery store closed, police called over large crowds at grand opening

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 6:10 pm
Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in Calgary on Friday afternoon for a grand opening.
Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in Calgary on Friday afternoon for a grand opening. Courtesy: Fiona Tse

Simple “Store Closed” signs were taped over signs encouraging shoppers to physical distance from each other during the grand opening of a Calgary grocery store that was so packed police had to be called to manage the crowds on Friday.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in the Savana Bazaar market in the city’s northeast for a grand opening that would see the grocery store’s first 100 customers receive a free pressure cooker and set of pots and pans.

Read more: Canada is one of few countries 2-metre distancing. Experts say reducing is ‘risky’

Photos from outside the store show a large crowd of people waiting to get inside and standing closely together.

Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in Calgary on Friday afternoon for a grand opening.
Hundreds of people flocked to the Asian Food Centre in Calgary on Friday afternoon for a grand opening. Courtesy: Fiona Tse

Calgary police were called to the store because of the large crowds. Officers estimated about 300 to 400 people were there.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: As coronavirus drags on, more Canadians ditch physical-distancing rules: Ipsos poll

The store eventually closed voluntarily, but re-opened a short while later.

Calgary police said no tickets were handed out at the grocery store.

— With files from Global News’ Jenna Freeman

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Cakgary grocery store shut down physical distancingCalgary Asian Food Centre grand openingCalgary Asian Food Centre physical distancingCalgary frocery store lineCalgary grocery store crowdCalgary grocery store grand openingCalgary grocery store physical distancing
Flyers
More weekly flyers