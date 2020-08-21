Two men in hospital, one in critical condition, after fight in Surrey, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Two men were rushed to hospital with serious injuries after what appeared to be a fight involving a dozen people, Surrey RCMP said.

Officers were called around 8:40 p.m. Thursday night to the area of 96 Avenue and 190 Street in Guildford, near the Langley border, after receiving reports of the fight.

One man is in hospital in critical condition, while the other remains in serious condition, RCMP said.

A video circulating on social media is connected to this incident Cpl. Eleanor Sturko with Surrey RCMP confirmed.

The Surrey RCMP Serious Crime Unit has taken control of the case and is looking for anyone to come forward with information.

Call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502 or, for those who wish to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.