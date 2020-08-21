Bombardier giving $2.2 million, LRT vehicle to Waterloo Region because of delays

Send this page to someone via email

Waterloo Region will receive $2.2 million and an LRT vehicle from Bombardier as compensation for delays in the initial delivery of LRT vehicles for the ION system.

Regional Council approved the compensation package during its meeting on Thursday night. The move will resolve all contractual claims with the company.

Bombardier will provide the LRT vehicle free of cost. It will bring the region’s fleet of LRT vehicles to 15.

The ION LRT trains were initially expected to launch in late 2017 but delays in manufacturing prevented the system from starting until June 2019.

The LRT lines currently run between Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and Fairview Mall in Cambridge while passing through Uptown Waterloo and Downtown Kitchener.

The region has begun plans to expand the system through Cambridge but that 18-kilometre expansion is not expected to begin until at least 2028. It will carry a price tag of $1.36 billion.