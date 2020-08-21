Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Bombardier giving $2.2 million, LRT vehicle to Waterloo Region because of delays

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 10:12 am
ION LRT vehicles get ready for their maiden voyages at Fairway Station.
ION LRT vehicles get ready for their maiden voyages at Fairway Station. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

Waterloo Region will receive $2.2 million and an LRT vehicle from Bombardier as compensation for delays in the initial delivery of LRT vehicles for the ION system.

Regional Council approved the compensation package during its meeting on Thursday night. The move will resolve all contractual claims with the company.

Read more: ION LRT expansion to Cambridge won’t begin until 2028, has $1.36 billion price tag

Bombardier will provide the LRT vehicle free of cost. It will bring the region’s fleet of LRT vehicles to 15.

Trending Stories

The ION LRT trains were initially expected to launch in late 2017 but delays in manufacturing prevented the system from starting until June 2019.

Read more: ION LRT gets on track in Kitchener and Waterloo

Story continues below advertisement

The LRT lines currently run between Conestoga Mall in Waterloo and Fairview Mall in Cambridge while passing through Uptown Waterloo and Downtown Kitchener.

The region has begun plans to expand the system through Cambridge but that 18-kilometre expansion is not expected to begin until at least 2028. It will carry a price tag of $1.36 billion.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
WaterlooBombardierWaterloo RegionGrand River TransitGRTION LRTBombardier delaysBombardier delays Waterloo compensationBombardier ION LRT delays Waterloo compensation
Flyers
More weekly flyers