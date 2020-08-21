Menu

Canada

Vaudreuil-Dorion issues boil-water advisory after water main break

By Kalina Laframboise Global News
Posted August 21, 2020 9:34 am
The water main break occurred Thursday in Vaudreuil-Dorion.
The water main break occurred Thursday in Vaudreuil-Dorion. Phil Carpenter/Global News

A major water main break in Vaudreuil-Dorion has triggered a boil-water advisory for residents for more than a dozen streets in the area.

Several sectors in the city, located west of the Island of Montreal, were informed Thursday night that their drinking water would be cut off until 6 a.m. Friday.

Water service has since been restored but officials are asking residents in the affected zones to boil their water for at least one minute.

READ MORE LOCAL NEWS: CEGEP students and teachers prepare to go back to school online and in person

The notice is in effect for several addresses, including residences along Cité-des-Jeunes Boulevard. The city has posted a full list online.

The advisory is in effect until further notice, according to the city.

— With files from Global News’ Phil Carpenter

