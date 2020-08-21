Family gets stronger on and off the racetrack at Wyant Group Raceway in Saskatoon

Send this page to someone via email

For most people, Saturdays are a day to plan something while enjoying a day off.

That’s not the case for Aaron Anderson’s family.

Racing is a family affair and they are booked from now until the end of the race season at Saskatoon’s Wyant Group Raceway.

Anderson, who races in the Sportsman Division and has won four different divisions over the years, says he really cherishes this time with his family at the track.

“We have five kids total. We only have two kids racing right now, but everybody pitches in, everybody helps out and we all get to hang out together and it’s fun,” Anderson said.

“And to watch the girls go out there and win races and have a good time, it makes me feel good.”

Lachlyn Anderson, 17, races mini stocks and Jaydon Ewen competes in the Bandoleros division.

“I just thought that it would be fun to try it out. I didn’t think I would make anything out of it, I just wanted to try it and I fell in love with it,” Jaydon said.

“I’ve come a long way from my first ever race. I used to be a scared little girl and now I just give ‘er.”

The sisters had reason to celebrate after the first feature races of the 2020 season. Lachlyn took the checkered flag in her division — she is also the defending champion — and so did her little sister in the Bandoleros.

“Me and my sister both won two races out of three tonight so it means a lot,” Lachlyn said.

“I had my step-mom coaching me through it and helping me get through lap traffic and stuff.”

Anderson’s wife, Melanie Rocheleau, does a little bit of everything for the team. She is a spotter, tapes the races and occasionally takes a shift at the barbecue in the pits.

Mom beams when talking about her girls competing, and especially winning at the track in what used to be a sport dominated by males.

“For us to go out and get sponsors, they were amazed that a girl would want to play in an all-male sport,” says Rocheleau.

“And now with (Jaydon) following in her step-sister’s footsteps, it’s a good feeling.”

Lachlyn said having a big support system makes a difference at the track.

“Whenever anything would go wrong you would always have someone there to talk to, to support you, to have your back,” Lachlyn said.

“It just feels good that we are all in it together.”