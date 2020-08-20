Man wanted in Dauphin homicide caught by Whitehorse RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

A Manitoba man wanted in connection with a homicide in Dauphin has been arrested by police in Whitehorse, Yukon.

On Sunday police released a photo of Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a home in Dauphin early Saturday morning.

Police say a second man, an 18-year-old, was injured at the house, but was able to make his way to hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police said Ryan-McKinnon is originally from British Columbia, but had been living in the Dauphin area since December.

Yesterday, at 3:40 pm, Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon was located & arrested by Whitehorse RCMP. He was wanted for 2nd degree murder & aggrevated assault following a fatal stabbing in Dauphin on Aug 15. The process to return Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon to Manitoba has started. #rcmpmb pic.twitter.com/R3qNh4CJpv — RCMP Manitoba (@rcmpmb) August 20, 2020

On Thursday RCMP said Ryan-McKinnon was located and arrested by members of the RCMP Whitehorse Major Crimes and Crime Reduction Units Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the process to return the suspect to Manitoba has begun.

Ryan-McKinnon is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

