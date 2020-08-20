Menu

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Crime

Man wanted in Dauphin homicide caught by Whitehorse RCMP

By Shane Gibson Global News
A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Dauphin has been arrested by RCMP in Whitehorse.
A man wanted in connection to a homicide in Dauphin has been arrested by RCMP in Whitehorse. Alexander Quon/Global News

A Manitoba man wanted in connection with a homicide in Dauphin has been arrested by police in Whitehorse, Yukon.

On Sunday police released a photo of Nicholas Ryan-McKinnon, 23, wanted on a Canada-wide warrant after a 32-year-old man was found stabbed to death at a home in Dauphin early Saturday morning.

Read more: Manitoba RCMP looking for man wanted for murder after stabbing in Dauphin

Police say a second man, an 18-year-old, was injured at the house, but was able to make his way to hospital where he was treated and later released.

Police said Ryan-McKinnon is originally from British Columbia, but had been living in the Dauphin area since December.

On Thursday RCMP said Ryan-McKinnon was located and arrested by members of the RCMP Whitehorse Major Crimes and Crime Reduction Units Wednesday afternoon.

Police say the process to return the suspect to Manitoba has begun.

Ryan-McKinnon is facing charges of second-degree murder and aggravated assault.

