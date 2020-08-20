Menu

World

At least 24 killed, 18 hurt after heavy monsoon rains in Pakistan

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 20, 2020 1:59 pm
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Emergency workers say relentless monsoon rains kill some people and injure many in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary).
People wade through a flooded road after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Emergency workers say relentless monsoon rains kill some people and injure many in Pakistan's most populous Punjab province. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary).

Relentless monsoon rains lashed Pakistan’s most populous province overnight and on Thursday, killing 24 people and injuring 18, emergency services said.

Most of the deaths were caused by collapsing roofs and walls, according to the emergency services spokesman Muhammad Asghar.

Read more: Heavy monsoon rains kill at least 58 people across Pakistan

Many homes in rural Pakistan are made of sun-baked mud and straw or flimsy cinder bloc construction, he said. Three men died when a landslide damaged a coalmine.

In the provincial capital of Lahore, the country’s cultural hub with a population of nearly 13 million people, streets were flooded and homes in the poorest areas of the city were inundated with water.

A laborer carries sack of onion while wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Emergency workers say relentless monsoon rains kill some people and injure many in Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary)
A laborer carries sack of onion while wades through a flooded area after heavy rainfall in Lahore, Pakistan, Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020. Emergency workers say relentless monsoon rains kill some people and injure many in Pakistan’s most populous Punjab province. (AP Photo/K.M. Chaudary).

Monsoon rains wreak havoc in cities and towns across Pakistan where drainage and sewage systems are antiquated and outdated. Deadly floods occur regularly during the monsoon season in both Pakistan and neighbouring India.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
