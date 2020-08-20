Ottawa police arrest suspect wanted in 2018 South Keys homicide investigation

An Ottawa man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in a homicide investigation has been arrested, according to police.
Tristan Campbell, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in Draffin Court by OPP’s ROPE squad.
Ottawa police and the OPP have been searching for Campbell since May 27, 2018, in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Adbifatah Osman at a rowhouse on Patola Private.
Trending Stories
Police said a 23-year-old woman was also rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound that day.
Campbell was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the shootings.
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments