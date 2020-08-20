Menu

Crime

Ottawa police arrest suspect wanted in 2018 South Keys homicide investigation

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 20, 2020 10:15 am
OPP's ROPE squad arrested Tristan Campbell, who was wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for murder charges in Ottawa.
Ottawa police

An Ottawa man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant in a homicide investigation has been arrested, according to police.

Tristan Campbell, 37, was arrested Wednesday morning in Draffin Court by OPP’s ROPE squad.

Read more: Ottawa police obtain Canada-wide warrant for suspect after fatal South Keys shooting

Ottawa police and the OPP have been searching for Campbell since May 27, 2018, in connection with the shooting death of 31-year-old Adbifatah Osman at a rowhouse on Patola Private.

Police said a 23-year-old woman was also rushed to hospital with a gunshot wound that day.

Campbell was charged with second-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder in relation to the shootings.

