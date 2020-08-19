Wildfire south of Osoyoos in Washington state listed at 2,000 hectares

Send this page to someone via email

The Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls is the talk of southern B.C. right now.

On Wednesday, it was listed as being 1,400 hectares in size.

However, an even bigger fire is burning just across the border in Washington state, and smoke from that blaze can easily be seen in Osoyoos.

#PalmerFire continues to burn actively in Okanogan, numerous aviation and ground resources hitting it hard. Lots of bubblage (official, technical term 🤠) on the Christie Mountain Fire burning outside of Penticton, BC behind it. @BradyStrachan @waDNR_fire #WaWILDFIRE pic.twitter.com/sbCa1RlQTe — Josh Clark (@wafiremet) August 19, 2020

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palmer fire is listed at 5,000 acres, or 2,023 hectares.

The fire is located seven miles (11 km) southwest of Oroville, Wash., and is zero per cent contained.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (WDNR) brought in numerous air and ground resources, adding winds were shifting and driving the fire in all directions.

We have 17 large #wildfires burning in Oregon & Washington right now according to @NIFC_Fire. Dont be that spark that starts the next wildfire. Know where #campfires are allowed & never leave a campfire unattended. pic.twitter.com/4eK7w87sES — Forest Service NW (@ForestServiceNW) August 19, 2020

A handful of roads are closed, and a Level 3 evacuation was issued for the area west of Wannacut Lake, with law enforcement going door to door.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to WDNR for more information.

For more about fires in Washington state, click here.

0:51 Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night