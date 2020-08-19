Wildfire south of Osoyoos in Washington state listed at 2,000 hectares

The Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls is the talk of southern B.C. right now.
On Wednesday, it was listed as being 1,400 hectares in size.
However, an even bigger fire is burning just across the border in Washington state, and smoke from that blaze can easily be seen in Osoyoos.
As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palmer fire is listed at 5,000 acres, or 2,023 hectares.
The fire is located seven miles (11 km) southwest of Oroville, Wash., and is zero per cent contained.
According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (WDNR) brought in numerous air and ground resources, adding winds were shifting and driving the fire in all directions.
A handful of roads are closed, and a Level 3 evacuation was issued for the area west of Wannacut Lake, with law enforcement going door to door.
Global News has reached out to WDNR for more information.
For more about fires in Washington state, click here.
