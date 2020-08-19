Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Wildfire south of Osoyoos in Washington state listed at 2,000 hectares

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
A view of the Palmer wildfire near Oroville, Wash., from the Aeneas lookout.
A view of the Palmer wildfire near Oroville, Wash., from the Aeneas lookout. Okanogan County

The Christie Mountain wildfire near Okanagan Falls is the talk of southern B.C. right now.

On Wednesday, it was listed as being 1,400 hectares in size.

However, an even bigger fire is burning just across the border in Washington state, and smoke from that blaze can easily be seen in Osoyoos.

Story continues below advertisement

As of Wednesday afternoon, the Palmer fire is listed at 5,000 acres, or 2,023 hectares.

Read more: B.C.’s Christie Mountain wildfire: Blaze now listed at 1,400 hectares

The fire is located seven miles (11 km) southwest of Oroville, Wash., and is zero per cent contained.

According to Okanogan County Emergency Management, the Washington State Dept. of Natural Resources (WDNR) brought in numerous air and ground resources, adding winds were shifting and driving the fire in all directions.

Trending Stories

A handful of roads are closed, and a Level 3 evacuation was issued for the area west of Wannacut Lake, with law enforcement going door to door.

Story continues below advertisement

Global News has reached out to WDNR for more information.

For  more about fires in Washington state, click here.

Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night
Video of Christie Mountain wildfire at night
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OkanaganWildfireBC WildfireosoyoosWashington StateOrovilleOkanogan CountyPalmer wildfire
Flyers
More weekly flyers