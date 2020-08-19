4 arrested after 1,445 cannabis plants seized from property in Selwyn Township: OPP

Four people face charges after nearly 1,450 cannabis plants were seized from a property in Selwyn Township on Tuesday.
According to Peterborough County OPP, as part of an investigation, its Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a rural property in the township.
Investigators seized 1,445 cannabis plants, a water pump, $4,590 in cash and a 2020 GMC Sierra pickup truck.
Four people were arrested
Liru Yang, 34, of Scarborough, and Selwyn Township residents Xiaoping Yang, 51, Hongwei Yuan, 41, and Teng Zhao, 36, were each charged with cultivating, propagating or harvesting more than four plants at one time in a dwelling.
They were released and are scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 29, OPP stated Wednesday.
