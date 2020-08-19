Manitoba government boosts First Nations policing by $2.6 million, hires four new officers

Send this page to someone via email

The Manitoba government is boosting funding for First Nations policing by $2.6 million over three years, bringing the total to over $15 million annually by 2022-23 and securing four new officers.

“We have long advocated for consistent, sustainable, long-term funding that supports professional, dedicated, culturally-relevant and responsible policing to all Indigenous communities across the province,” said Manitoba’s Justice Minister, Cliff Cullen, at Wednesday’s announcement.

“To achieve this, we’ve worked closely with the federal government through Public Safety Canada to support policing on First Nations.”

Cullen says the funds include a 2.75-per cent annual increase to the First Nations Policing Program’s (FNPP) budget, of which the province pays 48 per cent and the federal government, through Public Safety Canada, covers the rest.

Manitoba’s FNPP program supports a handful of services including Manitoba First Nations Police Service (MFNPS), First Nation Safety Officers, and First Nations Community Police Services.

“I think it goes without saying that the supports that are out there currently right now are never ever going to be enough,” said Chief Lance Roulette of Sandy Bay First Nation.

“The access to extra funding is always a great thing to hear, to not only expand those resources to ensure public safety, but also to expand the levels of services from community to community.”

Additionally, Cullen announced another $44,000 from the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund for the MFNPS itself.

The money is earmarked for three in-car camera systems and upgrading officers’ duty pistols with lighting attachments and holsters.

“This support will help keep our officers safer through the purchase of new advanced and state-of-the-art equipment, and enable us to secure four new officers who will be working toward combating the increase of illegal drugs, guns, and gangs in communities,” said Bruno Rossi, acting MFNPS chief in a news release.

Over $16 million has been spent through the Criminal Property Forfeiture Fund since 2011, according to the province.

