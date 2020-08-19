Geordie theatre gears up for another season of performing amid pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

Geordie Theatre halted productions during peak of the pandemic, but as restrictions continue to ease, it is gearing up for another season of performances.

Staff members are excited to have a place they can call home again.

“It’s been a long five, six months and it’s really nice to just get in, play again, and do something that I have loved doing for so long,” says Wahsonti:io Kirby, actress.

The theatre is implementing new safety measures in accordance with guidelines from health officials, including health screenings for guests and team members; strictly enforced social distancing; and extensive sanitization and disinfecting.

“We are going to have somewhat to embrace the style or embrace the fact that we have to work this way,” says Mike Payette, artistic and executive director. “I think the team has done a great job adjusting.”

Since 1980, Geordie Theatre has been presenting productions that are important to young people — stories that are uniquely related to them in a context that reflects the world around them and their personal experiences at home.

It celebrates the art of theatre and its social and global impact by working with emerging and established professional artists from various disciplines and cultural backgrounds to create works that are provocative, relevant and enchanting, and that inspire dialogue between communities, children and parents, as well as teachers and students of all ages.

Cast and crew members say they will continue to rehearse and prepare for their upcoming shows, all while adjusting to the new normal.

“Geordie prides itself in reaching communities that don’t have professional theatres,” Payette says.

“Accessibility to theatre has been really important. So it really behooved us to adapt to this new normal because if we did not reach these communities, they would not have access to professional theatres.”

Remaining socially distanced while performing is a new challenge but cast members say it will make them better at their craft.

“It’s bringing forward a lot of new ways to communicate and to connect with people, and I think that’s something that’s going to help me grow as a performer,” Alyssa Angelucci-Wall says.

Due to capacity restrictions and social distancing guidelines, Geordie’s performances will be presented via live stream this season.