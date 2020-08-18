Menu

U.S. Postal Service halts mail delivery changes amid criticism it may disrupt election

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted August 18, 2020 3:34 pm
Protesters gather outside U.S. postmaster general’s home in support of postal service
WATCH: Protesters gather outside U.S. postmaster general's home in support of postal service

WASHINGTON — Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said he would “suspend” his initiatives until after the election “to avoid even the appearance of impact on election mail.”

The abrupt reversal comes as more than 20 states, from New York to California, announced they would be suing to stop the changes. The states, along with lawmakers and others, want to ensure voters are able to use mail-in ballots if they prefer to avoid polling places due to health risks from COVID-19.

“The Postal Service is ready to handle whatever volume of election mail it receives,” DeJoy said in a statement.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
