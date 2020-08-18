Lego piece falls out of boy’s nose, 2 years after he put it up there

Send this page to someone via email

Sameer Anwar had only one thing to say to his parents after blowing a Lego piece out of his nose: “I told you so.”

The New Zealand boy spent nearly two years with a tiny Lego hand stuck up his nose, unable to get it out and unable to convince his parents that it was still up there.

Sameer put the Lego piece, which is about the size of a tack, up his nose in 2018, he told New Zealand’s Seven Sharp news program.

“I did it on purpose,” said Sameer, who is seven years old. He added that he was “frightened and surprised” when he realized the hand wouldn’t come out, so he told his parents about it.

A Lego hand is shown after it fell out of Sameer Anwar’s nose in New Zealand. Seven Sharp via Mudassir Anwar

Dad Mudassir Anwar checked for the piece and then took his son to the doctor, but they never managed to find it.

“Since then we were pretty confident that he didn’t have anything up his nose,” Mudassir Anwar told BBC News. He says he thought the hand might have passed into Sameer’s stomach or simply fallen out at some other time.

Dad also chalked the incident up to his son’s mischievous nature, assuming that perhaps he’d made it up. “He’s never complained or anything,” Anwar told the Guardian.

But Sameer knew the tiny hand was still there. He could feel it.

“It was itchy,” he told Seven Sharp.

The boy’s big moment came earlier this month, when he sniffed some cupcakes and the frosting tickled his nose just right. He felt the hand come lose, so he blew his nose and the tiny Lego piece shot out entirely intact.

Finally, he had something to prove his story.

“We were all shocked,” Mudassir Anwar told New Zealand’s Stuff website. “His eyes were wide open.”

He said there was no blood on the hand when it came out.

“The Lego piece looks a bit gross but that’s how it is,” Anwar told the Guardian. “Unbelievable.”

Anwar, who lectures about pharmaceuticals at the University of Otago, said his son is lucky the hand didn’t plug up his nose or migrate down to his throat.

“If it would have stuck in a different direction that it had blocked his nose completely, it could have caused injury followed by infection,” he told Stuff. “That could be really dangerous.”

Lego kits typically include a suggested age range, with larger bricks typically used in kits for younger children. However, Sameer also has an older brother who likes to play with Lego.

It’s unclear which Lego set gave the boy a not-so-helpful hand, but his parents say they’ll be confiscating all of the small pieces from future kits for at least a year.

