Quebec provincial police appeals to drivers, motorcyclists after 9 killed in crashes

Quebec provincial police are asking drivers to be careful after nine people, including four motorcyclists, died on the road this past weekend.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) issued an appeal to the public Monday, reminding people to slow down behind the wheel.

“The holidays are over, but the good weather and collisions involving motorcyclists continue,” the police force said in a statement on social media.

The nine deaths occurred over a two-day period between Friday afternoon and Sunday evening, according to the SQ. There were multiple crashes.

Police urge motorcyclists to respect the speed limit and ask them to be vigilant since sometimes there can be surprises on the road or pavement. The SQ also said “inexperience and recklessness” may have been involved in some collisions.

Drivers are being asked to routinely check their blind spots and to remember that motorcyclists are “vulnerable road users.”

The SQ also said drugs and alcohol are one of the leading causes of fatal collisions on both the road and in bodies of water.