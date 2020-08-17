Daily heat records set on Sunday in Penticton, Summerland

Send this page to someone via email

Several hot-weather records were set on Sunday as heat baked B.C.’s Southern Interior.

From the Thompson and Nicola regions to the South Okanagan, five communities topped their previous highs, courtesy of a strong ridge of high pressure that pushed into southern B.C.

The day’s hottest temperature belonged to Lytton, where a new high of 41.2 C was recorded, easily eclipsing the old mark of 40.4 that was set in 2008.

In the South Okanagan, Penticton (36.5 C) and Summerland (36.8) both beat their former records.

In Kelowna, the mercury reached 36.0 C, the hottest day in the Central Okanagan for the month. The hottest day this summer was July 30th, when it spiked to 36.9.

In Vernon, it reached 36.1 on Sunday — the month’s and summer’s hottest day for the region.

Cache Creek

New record: 39.8 C

Old record: 38.9 C set in 1967

Records began in 1912

Lytton

New record: 41.2 C

Old record: 40.4 C set in 2008

Records began in 1921

Merritt

Tied record: 38.0 C

Old record: 38.0 C set in 2003

Records began in 1918

Penticton

New record: 36.5 C

Old record: 35.6 C set in 1967

Records began in 1907

Summerland

New record: 36.8

Old record: 36.5 set in 2008

Records began in 1907

Notably, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Shuswap on Monday.

Environment Canada issued the watch Monday morning, stating “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

For more about Environment Canada’s historical climate data, click here.