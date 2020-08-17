Menu

Daily heat records set on Sunday in Penticton, Summerland

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 5:49 pm
A view of Penticton and Okanagan Lake. The city set a new record high for Aug. 16, when the mercury reached 36.5 C, breaking the old mark of 35.6 that was set in 1967.
A view of Penticton and Okanagan Lake. The city set a new record high for Aug. 16, when the mercury reached 36.5 C, breaking the old mark of 35.6 that was set in 1967. Global News

Several hot-weather records were set on Sunday as heat baked B.C.’s Southern Interior.

From the Thompson and Nicola regions to the South Okanagan, five communities topped their previous highs, courtesy of a strong ridge of high pressure that pushed into southern B.C.

The day’s hottest temperature belonged to Lytton, where a new high of 41.2 C was recorded, easily eclipsing the old mark of 40.4 that was set in 2008.

Read more: Okanagan weather: Mid-30 degree heat to continue for early part of week

In the South Okanagan, Penticton (36.5 C) and Summerland (36.8) both beat their former records.

In Kelowna, the mercury reached 36.0 C, the hottest day in the Central Okanagan for the month. The hottest day this summer was July 30th, when it spiked to 36.9.

Story continues below advertisement

In Vernon, it reached 36.1 on Sunday — the month’s and summer’s hottest day for the region.

Spectacular lightning storm captured over parts of B.C.
Spectacular lightning storm captured over parts of B.C.

Cache Creek

Trending Stories
  • New record: 39.8 C
  • Old record: 38.9 C set in 1967
  • Records began in 1912

Lytton

  • New record: 41.2 C
  • Old record: 40.4 C set in 2008
  • Records began in 1921

Merritt

  • Tied record: 38.0 C
  • Old record: 38.0 C set in 2003
  • Records began in 1918

Penticton

  • New record: 36.5 C
  • Old record: 35.6 C set in 1967
  • Records began in 1907

Summerland

  • New record: 36.8
  • Old record: 36.5 set in 2008
  • Records began in 1907
Many in Southern B.C. had to beat the heat Sunday, in possibly the hottest day of the summer
Many in Southern B.C. had to beat the heat Sunday, in possibly the hottest day of the summer

Notably, a severe thunderstorm watch is in effect for the Shuswap on Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Environment Canada issued the watch Monday morning, stating “conditions are favourable for the development of severe thunderstorms that may be capable of producing strong wind gusts, large hail and heavy rain.”

For more about Environment Canada’s historical climate data, click here.

OkanaganWeatherpentictonsouth okanagansummerlandMerrittThompsonsouthern interiorcache creeknicolaLyttonWeather records
