Peterborough man charged after assault with piece of wood: police

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a weekend incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m. Sunday, police were informed of an assault in the Murray Street area in which a man assaulted another man in his 50s with a piece of wood.

The accused was last seen heading toward Victoria Park.

Police say the victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not provided.

Around 11:15 p.m., officers made an arrest at a Murray Street address.

Bradley Robert Parcels, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

