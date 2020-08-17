Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged after assault with piece of wood: police

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 1:51 pm
A Peterborough man was charged with assault with a weapon on Sunday night. Peterborough Police Service

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with assault with a weapon following a weekend incident.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, around 8 p.m. Sunday, police were informed of an assault in the Murray Street area in which a man assaulted another man in his 50s with a piece of wood.

The accused was last seen heading toward Victoria Park.

Read more: Man charged with assault, kidnapping involving woman in Jackson Park in Peterborough, police say

Police say the victim was taken to hospital. His condition was not provided.

Trending Stories

Around 11:15 p.m., officers made an arrest at a Murray Street address.

Bradley Robert Parcels, 33, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

He was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday, police said.

