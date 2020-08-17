Menu

Crime

Apartment building, cruiser struck during police chase in Quinte West: OPP

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted August 17, 2020 12:45 pm
OPP have arrested two people after suspects fled from police in Quinte West Sunday morning.
OPP have arrested two people after suspects fled from police in Quinte West Sunday morning. Global News

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building while fleeing police in Quinte West.

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, OPP say a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 through Quinte West did not stop when a cruiser tried to pull it over.

Read more: OPP looking for 10 people in connection with Quinte West assault

When police caught up with the vehicle, police say it had crashed into several vehicles, including an OPP cruiser, before smashing into an apartment building on Sydney Street in Trenton.

Two occupants inside the vehicle then fled on foot.

Police say they found two loaded handguns, a large quantity of cash and ammunition in the vehicle.

Read more: 3 charged in stolen vehicle, flight from OPP incident in Bancroft

Around 7 a.m., two suspects were found in a wooded area nearby and arrested.

Abdullahi Sabrioie, 19 of Kitchener and Hamza Ali, 18, of Etobicoke were jointly charged with:

  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm
  • Two counts of transporting a firearm, weapon or prohibited device in a careless manner
  • Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Sabrioie was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer and Ali was charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

