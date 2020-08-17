Apartment building, cruiser struck during police chase in Quinte West: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

Two people were arrested early Sunday morning after a vehicle crashed into an apartment building while fleeing police in Quinte West.

At 2:15 a.m. on Sunday, OPP say a vehicle travelling on Highway 401 through Quinte West did not stop when a cruiser tried to pull it over.

When police caught up with the vehicle, police say it had crashed into several vehicles, including an OPP cruiser, before smashing into an apartment building on Sydney Street in Trenton.

Two occupants inside the vehicle then fled on foot.

Police say they found two loaded handguns, a large quantity of cash and ammunition in the vehicle.

Around 7 a.m., two suspects were found in a wooded area nearby and arrested.

Abdullahi Sabrioie, 19 of Kitchener and Hamza Ali, 18, of Etobicoke were jointly charged with:

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm

Two counts of possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm

Two counts of transporting a firearm, weapon or prohibited device in a careless manner

Possession of a prohibited device or ammunition for a dangerous purpose

Sabrioie was additionally charged with resisting a peace officer and Ali was charged with flight from a peace officer and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.