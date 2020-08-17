Islanders ask MTO to stop demolition of historic home on Wolfe Island

Send this page to someone via email

Members of the Wolfe Island Historical Society held a peaceful protest on the island Sunday, asking for the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) to forgo the demolition of one of Marysville’s oldest houses, which has been on the island since the 1800s.

The protesters are hoping the house at 1208 Main St. can be preserved.

A group of Wolfe Islanders are working to save this historic home at 1208 Main St. from demolition. Global Kingston

“We realized we had to take action quickly,” said Kimberly Thomas, president of the Wolfe Island Historical society, after learning last week that the house would be torn down by the end of September to make room for construction of a new ferry terminal, located behind the home.

But many people living on the island, including Thomas, feel the house has historical significance and hope to save it.

“It’s a beautiful space that I think the community would be able to enjoy for more and more generations on the island,” Thomas said.

Protesters are hoping the MTO will hear them out and consider other options to keep the house alive.

“I think it would be such a loss to demolish it when there really is no reason,” said Dhyani Frost, who conducts historical walking tours on the island

Both Frost and Thomas suggested using the building as a tourism centre.

“It would be right there when you get off the ferry and it can also run in conjunction with the museum so it could be part tourist centre, part museum,” Frost said.

The protesters claim the MTO did not notify islanders of its plans to demolish the historical building before making the decision.

“They talk about community consultation as part of the process of building the new ferry docks but this came as a shock to everyone,” said Mikaela Hughes, an architect and Wolfe Island resident.

The society says it has made multiple attempts to contact MTO, however, Thomas says she has not yet received a direct response back from the ministry.

“We’ve got community will to save the house and hopefully they’ll get back to us to have a conversation,” Thomas told Global News.

As the demolition deadline is quickly approaching, members of the society are encouraging supporters to continue to fight to keep a small piece of Wolfe Island’s history.

The MTO has yet to respond to a request for comment.

— With files from Global News’ Alexandra Mazur.