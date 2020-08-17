Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement

Work at Suncor’s Fort McMurray base plant affected until September due to fire

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 17, 2020 10:19 am
Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017.
Suncor's base plant with upgraders in the oil sands in Fort McMurray Alta, on Monday June 13, 2017. The Canadian Press

Suncor Energy Inc. says it will be early September before mined bitumen production resumes at its base plant mining operation in Fort McMurray, Alta.

The Calgary-based company has released an update on operations at the plant in the wake of a fire in the extraction area of the plant on Aug. 14.

Suncor says the fire was contained quickly, extinguished several hours later and no one was hurt.

Read more: Suncor CEO signals caution about restarting oil output as economy recovers

It says regulators have been notified and maintenance planned for the third quarter has been accelerated in advance of a return to normal operations.

Bitumen that was already available at the plant continues to be processed as Suncor says its two upgraders at the plant remain online, working at minimum rates.

Story continues below advertisement

The company has not released a cause of the fire but says it will release a further operational update by early next month.

Related News
© 2020 The Canadian Press
SuncorAlberta bitumen productionSuncor bitumenSuncor bitumen productionSuncor fireSuncor Fort McMurraySuncor Fort McMurray fireSuncor Fort McMurray production
Flyers
More weekly flyers