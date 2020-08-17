Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Japan’s prime minister visits hospital, raising renewed health concerns

By Yuri Kageyama The Associated Press
Posted August 17, 2020 8:22 am
In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks off after delivering a speech during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, in Hiroshima, western Japan.
In this Aug. 6, 2020, file photo, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks off after delivering a speech during a ceremony to mark the 75th anniversary of the bombing at the Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park, in Hiroshima, western Japan. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko, File)

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe went to a hospital on Monday for what Japanese media said was a regular health checkup, although the visit generated renewed concerns about his health.

Videos of Abe being driven in a car to Keio University Hospital in Tokyo on Monday morning were widely shown on Japanese TV news reports. Public broadcaster NHK TV later showed him leaving the hospital at about 6 p.m.

Read more: Japan’s economy shrinks at record pace amid coronavirus

The Prime Minister’s Office declined to comment on the hospital visit, saying it was not on his official schedule. Abe has been on a summer break recently, as has much of Japan.

A governing party lawmaker, Akira Amari, remarked on television over the weekend that Abe feels guilty about taking time off but needs rest.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Abe, 65, has had health concerns before. He stepped down in 2007 during an earlier stint as prime minister, citing health problems.

Coronavirus: Tokyo committee says meeting will be organized to plan for COVID-19 ‘counter-measures’
Coronavirus: Tokyo committee says meeting will be organized to plan for COVID-19 ‘counter-measures’

Kyodo News said the visit was part of a regular checkup Abe gets about twice a year.

Although Abe sometimes goes to his summer home in the countryside about this time of year, he has stayed in Tokyo amid widespread concerns about the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kyodo.

Abe is the longest-serving prime minister in Japanese history.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
JapanShinzo AbeJapan Prime ministerjapan shinzo abeJapan prime minister hospitaljapan prime minister hospitalizedJapan prime minister Shinzo Abe
Flyers
More weekly flyers