Police arrest man in machete attack in Moncton, N.B.

Codiac RCMP responded to an assault with a machete on Ivan Rand Drive in Moncton, just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.
RCMP Cpl. Luc Basque says police found a 47-year-old man with minor injuries, following the assault.
Police say he was the only known victim of the assault.
They also located a 33-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.
The suspect appeared in court Sunday morning by telephone.
Police say he remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m.
Basque says the suspect will face more charges during the court appearance.
