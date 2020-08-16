Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Canada

Police arrest man in machete attack in Moncton, N.B.

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted August 16, 2020 3:01 pm
Codiac RCMP arrested a man after a machete attack on Ivan Rand Drive in Moncton, N.B. on Aug. 15.
Codiac RCMP arrested a man after a machete attack on Ivan Rand Drive in Moncton, N.B. on Aug. 15. Wade Perry

Codiac RCMP responded to an assault with a machete on Ivan Rand Drive in Moncton, just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Luc Basque says police found a 47-year-old man with minor injuries, following the assault.

Police say he was the only known victim of the assault.

Read more: Fredericton police issue Canada-wide warrant in connection with alleged fraud

They also located a 33-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The suspect appeared in court Sunday morning by telephone.

Police say he remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Basque says the suspect will face more charges during the court appearance.

Related News
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceNew BrunswickAssaultMonctonN.B.Codiac RCMPchargeman chargedmachete attackIvan Rand Drive
Flyers
More weekly flyers