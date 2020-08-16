Police arrest man in machete attack in Moncton, N.B.

Send this page to someone via email

Codiac RCMP responded to an assault with a machete on Ivan Rand Drive in Moncton, just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday.

RCMP Cpl. Luc Basque says police found a 47-year-old man with minor injuries, following the assault.

Police say he was the only known victim of the assault.

They also located a 33-year-old man, who was arrested and charged with assault with a weapon.

The suspect appeared in court Sunday morning by telephone.

Police say he remains in custody until his next scheduled court appearance on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 1:30 p.m.

Basque says the suspect will face more charges during the court appearance.