Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Dartmouth Hampton Inn shooting suspect turned himself in

By Karla Renic Global News
Halifax police say a man has turned himself into police and was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred Aug. 13, at the Hampton Inn in Dartmouth.
Halifax police say a man has turned himself into police and was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred Aug. 13, at the Hampton Inn in Dartmouth. Ashley Field/Global News

Halifax police say a man has turned himself in and was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred Aug. 13, at the Hampton Inn in Dartmouth.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Cromarty Drive around 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police located a 20-year-old man inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering police say.

Read more: Man shot in back at Dartmouth Hotel

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects run into the parking lot and flee the scene on foot, police said on Friday.

Trending Stories

Sunday, police said 18-year-old Araya James Smith from North Preston turned himself in at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Story continues below advertisement

Smith is facing 10 charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without authorization, and breach of recognizance.

He is set to appear in Dartmouth court on Monday, police say.

Sentence to be handed down Monday for officers in Halifax jail death
Sentence to be handed down Monday for officers in Halifax jail death
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeNova ScotiaShootingDartmouthhalifax policeHRPman shotHampton Inn
Flyers
More weekly flyers