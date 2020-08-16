Dartmouth Hampton Inn shooting suspect turned himself in

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police say a man has turned himself in and was arrested in relation to a shooting that occurred Aug. 13, at the Hampton Inn in Dartmouth.

Police were called to the Hampton Inn and Suites on Cromarty Drive around 12:35 a.m. on Thursday, to reports of a shooting.

When they arrived, police located a 20-year-old man inside a hotel room with a gunshot wound to his back. The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is recovering police say.

Witnesses told police they saw two suspects run into the parking lot and flee the scene on foot, police said on Friday.

Sunday, police said 18-year-old Araya James Smith from North Preston turned himself in at police headquarters on Gottingen Street.

Smith is facing 10 charges, including aggravated assault, assault with a weapon, discharge with intent, careless use of a firearm, possession of a loaded firearm without authorization, and breach of recognizance.

He is set to appear in Dartmouth court on Monday, police say.

