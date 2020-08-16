Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Pope Francis calls for justice, rights to be respected amid protests in Belarus

By Staff Reuters
Belarus protests: Drone footage shows scale of anti-government demonstrations
WATCH: Drone footage shows scale of anti-government demonstrations

Pope Francis on Sunday called for justice and rights to be respected in Belarus, where tens of thousands of people have been taking the streets urging President Alexander Lukashenko to quit after a contested presidential election.

“I appeal for dialog, to refuse violence and respect justice and rights,” the pontiff said in his Sunday Angelus message, speaking from his balcony in St. Peter’s Square.

Read more: Belarus protests: Here’s a look at what’s happening and why

The pope added that his thoughts were with “dear Belarus” and that he had closely followed the situation after the vote.

The European Union is looking to impose sanction on Belarus as a response to a violent crackdown in which at least two protesters have been killed and thousands detained.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Belarus elections ‘weren’t free, they weren’t fair’: Pompeo
Belarus elections ‘weren’t free, they weren’t fair’: Pompeo

Pope Francis also said that he kept praying for Lebanon and “other dramatic situations in the world that cause suffering.”

Lebanon is in turmoil after an Aug. 4 blast at Beirut’s port killed more than 172 people, injured 6,000, left 300,000 homeless and destroyed swathes of a city already in deep financial crisis.

© 2020 Reuters
Pope FrancisBelarusbelarus electionBelarus ProtestsMinskBelarus Protestersprotests BelarusBelarus Pope FrancisPope Francis Belarus
Flyers
More weekly flyers