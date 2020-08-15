Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Consumer

Trump says he’s ‘looking into’ whether U.S. should ban Chinese tech giant Alibaba

By Steve Holland Reuters
Trump says Democrats are ‘much tougher’ to deal with than China, North Korea
WATCH: Trump says Democrats are 'much tougher' to deal with than China, North Korea

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Saturday during a press conference that he was “looking into” whether Chinese technology giant Alibaba should be banned in the United States.

Trump has been piling pressure on Chinese-owned companies, such as by vowing to ban short-video app TikTok from the United States.

Read more: How the U.S. could block access to TikTok, WeChat

The United States ordered ByteDance on Friday to divest the U.S. operations of TikTok within 90 days, the latest effort to ramp up pressure on the Chinese company over concerns about the safety of the personal data it handles.

Trending Stories

Trump, who has made changing the U.S.-China trade relationship a central theme of his presidency, has been sharply critical of China while also praising its purchases of agriculture products like soybeans and corn as part of a trade agreement reached late last year.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

© 2020 Reuters
Donald TrumpUS-China RelationsAlibabaTik TokTik Tok bantrump tik tok banchinese companies banned by trumptrump alibaba banTrump China relationstrump chinese company bans
Flyers
More weekly flyers