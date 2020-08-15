No ‘festival city’: How one Edmonton business is dealing with COVID-19 cancellations

Send this page to someone via email

Thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, Edmonton won’t be living up to its nickname of festival city.

Cancellations of big events have had a huge effect on local businesses. According to the Old Strathcona Business Association, Fringe would normally bring business to the Whyte Avenue area to the tune of $800,000 through foot traffic alone.

Block 1912 Cafe owner, Ruby Kaur, said this time of year there would be huge line ups, people looking for a coffee and a snack, or at the art hanging on the cafe walls. Instead this year, the cafe sales are down by at least 50 per cent.

“It’s a big concern,” Kaur said.

“Festivals that happen in the summer, we depend on them a lot. Tweet This

“There is a lot of foot traffic, lots of people come in, it’s our busiest time (of year), but this time nothing major is happening and it’s really affecting us.”

Explore Edmonton is promoting staycations, encouraging locals to visit new areas in the city, but it won’t be enough to make up for the festival shortfall.

“We estimate the festivals, over the summer season will have lost about $36 million, which is a huge amount and we’re just hopeful that we are going to be able to start promoting again outside of Alberta,” Explore Edmonton’s Meredith McLennan said.

“We have a series of campaigns right now encouraging Edmontonians to explore their own backyards and to stay local, our campaign is called ‘no passports required.”

Block 1912’s social media manager Kai-lee Worsley said they are trying to increase foot traffic. They started a project to support local underprivileged youth and are showcasing art pieces by young people.

“I think people are still trying to find that sense of community somewhere and it’s really beautiful that the art has been selling even in through tough times,” Worsley said.

While the project won’t make up for the loss of festivals, it’s a start. The hope is local businesses can make it through to next year, when hopefully festivals can go ahead once again.

“Businesses are taking a really hard hit right now, especially if they are local and if they are small,” Worsley said.