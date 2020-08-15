Black Mountain Regional Park near Kelowna receives $700K influx for new trails, amenities

Send this page to someone via email

One of the largest parks in B.C.’s Southern Interior will become more accessible, thanks to federal, provincial and regional grants.

This week, the Regional District of the Central Okanagan announced that Black Mountain-sntsk‘il’ntən Regional Park received almost $715,000 towards new features.

The park is 640 hectares in size and is located approximately 20 minutes from downtown Kelowna.

The sntsk‘il’ntən (sins-te-keel-ten) portion translates to “the place where arrowheads/flint rock is found.”

The funds will be used to build three new multi-use trails, including one leading to the summit of Black Mountain.

Also, washrooms, an information and kiosk signage, guardrail fences and parking areas at Joe Rich and Swainson roads will also be constructed.

The regional district says the federal government is contributing $390,000 while the provincial government is adding $324,967 for a total of $714,967. The regional district says it is also adding $260,033.

“This is an exciting investment in our community and the largest of our 30 regional parks,” said regional district chairperson Gail Given, adding that it’s a great opportunity for residents to connect with nature in the Central Okanagan.

The park is co-managed by the regional district and Westbank First Nation.

The regional district says the park is home to at least nine endangered or threatened species and ecological communities, including grassland, open Ponderosa pine and grassland savanna.

Work is anticipated to begin this fall and be completed by summer 2022. An official park opening is expected to take place in the fall.

The regional district says some of the park is open now. Temporary access is through an off-street parking area on Tower Ranch Drive and the City of Kelowna Tower Ranch Mountain park.

The Swainson Road access is currently closed while the Black Mountain Irrigation District installs a new water main. Visitors are being asked to stay on the trail so natural areas are not disturbed.