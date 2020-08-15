Red Lake fire now contained, evacuees preparing to go home

Send this page to someone via email

The Rural Municipality of Red Lake says the fire that forced residents out of their homes and to evacuate to other areas in northwestern Ontario is now contained.

The municipality shared the news on their Facebook page, thanking the fire fighters and essential service workers who worked to keep the community safe.

“This is great news however residents need to be patient as we start the repatriation (re-entry of residents into the community). Crews are in the process of restoring critical infrastructure (natural gas) in order to first get our hospital running at full capacity. Further, other essential services need to be restored such as grocery stores, gas stations, etc.,” the post reads.

Right now no one is allowed back in without a travel permit, they’re hoping to return people to Red Lake as soon as possible.

Red Lake residents were told to evacuate the municipality after a nearby fire that sparked Monday afternoon quickly grew to about 420 hectares in size.

It later grew to 750 hectares in size on Thursday.