Saskatoon police arrest suspected robber after chase, seek stolen items

Saskatoon police arrested a man suspected of robbery on Friday evening near Victoria Park.

Officer responded to a call at Spadina Crescent West and Avenue E S shortly after 10 p.m. on Saturday, according to a police statement, and found a 26-year-old man had been robbed of his cell phone, keys and wallet.

He was uninjured and told Saskatoon Police Service (SPS) members he didn’t know the suspect.

Police located and arrested a 37-year-old man nearby after chasing him through several yards in the 400 block of Ave H South.

The suspect has been charged with robbery.

Police couldn’t find the victim’s belongings and presume the suspect lost them during the escape attempt. The SPS is asking residents of the area to check their property and call police headquarters at 306-975-8300 if they find anything.

