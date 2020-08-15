Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
World

Police in Portland declare unlawful assembly as protests continue

By Staff The Associated Press
Portland police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown, Portland. Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd of several hundred people who gathered near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the neighboring Multnomah County Justice Center and a nearby police precinct station.
Portland police and protesters clash during a demonstration, early Thursday Aug. 13, 2020, in downtown, Portland. Officers used tear gas to break up the crowd of several hundred people who gathered near the Mark O. Hatfield U.S. Courthouse, the neighboring Multnomah County Justice Center and a nearby police precinct station. (Sean Meagher/The Oregonian via AP)

Portland police declared an unlawful assembly Friday night and ordered protesters to leave, saying people were throwing things at officers.

Anyone ignoring the order could face arrest or crowd control methods such as tear gas, police said. Police have been targeted with “paint bombs and other projectiles,” according to authorities.

Read more: Oregon state police leave Portland after 2-week assignment

Demonstrations, often violent, have happened nightly in Oregon’s biggest city for more than two months following the killing of George Floyd. Floyd, a black man, died in Minneapolis after a white officer pressed a knee to his neck.

Wednesday night and early Thursday morning authorities say protesters set a fire and exploded commercial grade fireworks outside the downtown federal courthouse. Several officers were injured and two people were arrested.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement
Portland protests: White House praises Portland mayor’s ‘change of heart’
Portland protests: White House praises Portland mayor’s ‘change of heart’

The protests in Portland last month outside the federal courthouse saw demonstrators clashing nightly with federal agents dispatched to the city to protect the facility.

The demonstrations dwindled after a drawdown of the agents, who were replaced by Oregon state troopers. But protests turned violent over the last week, mostly near a police union headquarters building miles from the federal courthouse.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
Black Lives MatterOregonPortlandPortland ProtestsPortland PoliceBLM Protestsprotests portlandportland protesters
Flyers
More weekly flyers