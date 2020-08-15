Menu

Canada

Telecom regulator may have erred with decision on wholesale rate, minister says

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 15, 2020 9:46 am
Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains rises during a special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2020.
Innovation, Science and Industry Minister Navdeep Bains rises during a special committee on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa, Wednesday May 20, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

The federal government says it’s concerned that a controversial regulatory decision last year may undermine investments in Canada’s communications networks, particularly in rural and remote areas.

However, a statement issued this morning by Navdeep Bains, on behalf of the federal cabinet, says it won’t intervene in the CRTC’s ongoing review of its own decision about wholesale internet rates.

Read more: Big Canadian internet providers must now be clear on pricing, contracts: CRTC

That CRTC decision issued Aug. 15, 2019, has been praised by Canada’s independent internet service providers but denounced by the large phone and cable companies who say the rates would be far too low.

BCE’s Bell Canada, Rogers Communications Inc. and their allies argued the CRTC overstepped its authority by cutting wholesale capacity rates by up to 43 per cent and chopping access rates up to 77 per cent.

Their wholesale customers — labelled “resellers” by their detractors and “independents” by their supporters — argue that the CRTC’s decision would end years of over charging by the big carriers.

Federal Election 2019: Liberals aim to reduce cell phone prices: Bains
In his statement, the federal minister for innovation, science and industry called on all parties to cooperate with the CRTC’s review process to reach a timely conclusion.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
