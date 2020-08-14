Menu

Canada

3 homes damaged by fire in Calgary’s Chapparal neighbourhood

By Heide Pearson Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 8:51 pm
Three homes were damaged in a fire in Calgary's Chapparal community on Friday, Aug. 14.
Three homes were damaged in a fire in Calgary's Chapparal community on Friday, Aug. 14. Tom Reynolds/Global News

Three homes were damaged after a fire broke out in the back of a house in Calgary’s Chapparal community Friday afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the 100 block of Chaparral Terrace S.E. at about 3 p.m. for reports of a fire.

When they arrived, they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the back of the home and called a second alarm.

“Crews began an aggressive exterior attack of the fire before transitioning to an interior attack,” the Calgary Fire Department said in a news release.

Two neighbouring homes were damaged by the blaze.

All occupants of all three homes were able to get out before firefighters got to the scene. There were no injuries reported.

Fire crews were still at the scene as of 6 p.m., putting out hot spots. A fire investigator was also working to determine what caused the blaze.

