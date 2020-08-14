Okanagan Similkameen regional district targeted by ransomware attack

Send this page to someone via email

The Regional District of the Okanagan Similkameen says it was the target of an attempted ransomware attack.

According to the regional district, staff was alerted to the attempted attack on Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Generally, ransomware operators target computer networks and encrypt files, then demand payment to recover the encrypted files.

“As a precaution, information services staff purposely isolated the system network and took email, Internet and other services offline,” the regional district said on its website.

“Staff are exercising due diligence and working with cyber-insurance experts to ensure the integrity and validation of all systems prior to bringing them out of isolation and back into operation.”

The regional district added that its website is available, though some functionality is limited, but that online payments are secure and continue to be accepted.

Further, it said that staff are currently unable to access email and that payments and automatic withdrawals may be delayed. It also said there is no estimated time for when full services will resume.

In related news, American cybersecurity firm Cyble Inc. is claiming that ransomware operators breached the Canadian Tire store in Kelowna.

In a press release, Atlanta-based Cyble says it came across a leaked post “in which the Netwalker ransomware operators allegedly breached Canadian Tire and in (is) possession of sensitive data of one of their stores located in Kelowna, Canada.”

Cyble also said “the Netwalker group has also shared a few screenshots to support their claim in which you can spot data folders and files, such as employee details, financial statements, bank reconciliation statements, staff login credentials, manager data and much more.”

The website Tripwire says “Netwalker, like the Maze ransomware and a small number of other ransomware families, aggressively threatens to publish victims’ data on the internet if ransoms are not paid.”

Global News reached out to both Canadian Tire and Cyble Inc., on Thursday for comment, but has yet to hear back from either entity.