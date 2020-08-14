Menu

Health

Coronavirus: New resolved cases in Haliburton County; no new cases for HKPR health unit

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 14, 2020 4:04 pm
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday.
The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reports no new cases of the novel coronavirus in its latest update issued on Friday

As a result, overall cases remain at 218 — unchanged since Monday. Of the 218 cases, 196 are now resolved — two more since Wednesday’s update — which is approximately 90 per cent of the cases.

The two new resolved cases were in Haliburton County. Of the county’s 15 cases, 14 are now resolved. One of the cases required hospitalized care.

Read more: City of Kawartha Lakes receives $4.8 million in COVID-19 Relief Funds

There remains 177 cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes, of which 156 are resolved. Eleven of the cases required hospital care.

Northumberland County’s case total remains at 26, with all of them resolved. Two of the cases required hospitalized care.

Current high-risk contacts (defined as asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are as follows:

  • 11 in the City of Kawartha Lakes (unchanged since Wednesday)
  • 2 in Haliburton County (down eight reported Wednesday)
  • 4 in Northumberland County (down one reported Wednesday)

Since the pandemic was declared in March, 32 residents in the health unit’s jurisdiction have died of COVID-19 complications — all in the City of Kawartha Lakes. Twenty-eight of the deaths were associated with an outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon.

