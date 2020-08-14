Quebec coronavirus cases top 61,000 as province records 87 new infections

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 87 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the province’s total to 61,004 infections since the pandemic began.

Authorities recorded three deaths from earlier in the week. No new deaths attributable to the novel coronavirus were reported in the past 24 hours.

Read more: Asylum seekers on front lines of coronavirus crisis given chance at permanent residency

The health crisis has killed 5,718 Quebecers to date — with the province’s death toll remaining the highest in Canada.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

As of Friday, there are two more patients in hospital for a total of 151. Of them, 25 patients are in intensive care, an increase of two from the previous day.

The province carried out 18,596 tests Wednesday, the most recent date for which testing data is available.

Story continues below advertisement