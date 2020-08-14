Menu

World

Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, hospitalized in New York: White House

By Alex Alper and Jonathan Landay Reuters
FILE - In this Nov. 3, 1999 file photo, Robert Trump, left, joins real estate developer and presidential hopeful Donald Trump at an event in New York.
WASHINGTON — U.S. President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert, has been hospitalized in New York, the White House said on Friday without providing details.

“Yes he’s been hospitalized,” White House spokesman Judd Deer confirmed.

Read more: Trump’s brother asks another court to halt niece’s book after 1st bid rejected

Trump was expected to visit his brother later in the day, Deere said.

ABC News described Robert Trump’s condition as “very ill,” citing unidentified sources. The nature of the illness was not known.

The U.S. president is due to travel to his country club in nearby Bedminster, New Jersey, for the weekend.

