Reporter waits 5 years to ask Trump question: ‘Do you regret all the lying?’

A White House correspondent on Thursday said he’s been waiting five years to ask U.S. President Donald Trump a question, and he finally got his chance. But the blunt question was not met with an answer.

Speaking in front of reporters, Trump spent the first part of his press conference talking about the coronavirus and Joe Biden, then he called on Huffington Post’s White House correspondent, S.V. Dáte.

“Mr. President, after three-and-a-half years, do you regret at all, all the lying you’ve done to the American people?” Dáte asked.

“All the what?” Trump asked.

“All the lying. All the dishonesties,” Dáte repeated.

“That who has done?” Trump asked.

“You have done,” Dáte emphasized, and then added, “tens of thousands of them.”

Trump paused briefly, ignored the question, and then called on another reporter.

After the exchange, Dáte took to Twitter on Thursday saying he has been waiting for five years to ask that question.

For five years I've been wanting to ask him that. — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 13, 2020

The exchange was also posted on Twitter and had more than 3.8 million views by Friday morning.

According to a tally by The Washington Post’s Fact Checker, as of July, Trump has made more than 20,000 false or misleading claims while in office. The false claims range from Trump’s impeachment trial, the coronavirus pandemic and protests over the death of George Floyd.

