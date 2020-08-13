Referendum on the Hydro-Quebec project in Maine deemed unconstitutional

Send this page to someone via email

The specter of a referendum campaign in Maine is dissipating for Hydro-Quebec and its American partner: the referendum that was to take place on their hydroelectric transmission line project was ruled unconstitutional by the highest court in this American state.

In a ruling on Thursday, the Maine Supreme Court ruled that the initiative by opponents of New England Clean Energy Connect (NECEC) did not meet the requirements for voters to be consulted in November in the presidential poll.

It is therefore an important decision for the Crown corporation and its partner Central Maine Power.

Hydro-Quebec is relying heavily on the NECEC, which is scheduled to come into service in 2022, to deliver 9.45 terawatt-hours of hydroelectricity per year for 20 years to Massachusetts under a contract with estimated revenues of around US$10 billion.

On American soil, the project bill is estimated at US$950 million and the 233-kilometre route must cross the territory of Maine.

This is the certificate from the Maine community services commission — an essential authorization — which was to be the subject of a referendum. It’s possible to take initiatives in the United States so that voters can vote on an issue in a referendum if a sufficient number of signatures are collected.

Some had questioned the approach of opponents, arguing that under Maine rules, popular consultations are about laws. In the case of the certificate granted to the NECEC, we are talking more about a permit.

