Guelph’s Farmers’ Market to open indoor space Labour Day weekend

The City of Guelph says the indoor space of its farmers’ market will open Labour Day weekend.

The outdoor portion has been open with 30 vendors since July 4 and starting Sept. 5, the city said 35 more vendors will be allowed to open up inside.

“We haven’t got enough room for all the vendors to return at the same time, but we have a schedule that brings more people’s favourite local products to the market at least some of the time,” said Dana Evans, the city’s general manager of culture, tourism and community investment.

To make room for people to stay two metres apart, the city said vendors will set up against the walls, leaving the middle of the space open.

Everyone inside must wear mask and shoppers may have to line up outside if there is not enough room.

The city has set up a page on its website where people can find a list of vendors, place an order and find more information about shopping at the farmers’ market during the pandemic.

