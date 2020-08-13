Abbotsford police seek man wanted for ramming police car, almost hitting bystanders

Abbotsford police are asking for help in finding a wanted man who allegedly rammed a police car and nearly drove into a group of people.
Police say Lorne Guilbault, 38, is wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants and “engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour demonstrating little regard for the safety of our citizens.”
During a traffic stop at a townhouse complex on July 28, Guilbault rammed into a police car and hit a parked car as he fled the complex at high speed. Police say he also narrowly missed several bystanders and children.
Guilbault had been released on bail for a similar incident, police said.
Guilbault is described as five feet six inches, 150 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is missing all of his fingers on both hands.
Anyone who sees Guilbault is asked to contact Abbotsford police.
Comments