Crime

Abbotsford police seek man wanted for ramming police car, almost hitting bystanders

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Police are searching for Lorne Guilbault.
Police are searching for Lorne Guilbault. Abbotsford Police

Abbotsford police are asking for help in finding a wanted man who allegedly rammed a police car and nearly drove into a group of people.

Police say Lorne Guilbault, 38, is wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants and “engages in high-risk criminal driving behaviour demonstrating little regard for the safety of our citizens.”

During a traffic stop at a townhouse complex on July 28, Guilbault rammed into a police car and hit a parked car as he fled the complex at high speed. Police say he also narrowly missed several bystanders and children.

Guilbault had been released on bail for a similar incident, police said.

Read more: B.C. police officer deletes cellphone video after pointing gun at bystander

Guilbault is described as five feet six inches, 150 pounds, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes. Police say he is missing all of his fingers on both hands.

Anyone who sees Guilbault is asked to contact Abbotsford police.

