Hextall on Hockey: Post-game recovery just as important after massive overtime game

Send this page to someone via email

Six hours and 13 minutes across five overtime periods.

I’m tired just saying that.

Recovery from the marathon on-ice between the Columbus Blue Jackets and Tampa Bay Lightning actually started before that game was even played.

Players come into a game prepared — hydrated and fed.

Story continues below advertisement

But when a game goes from 60 minutes to more than six hours no matter how prepared a player was prior… there’s no chance exhaustion and dehydration will not set in.

Between overtime periods, players received IV drips to hydrate and balance out electrolytes. This is the only way to get through it.

And once the game concludes, the recovery plan kicks into motion immediately.

The single most powerful thing in recovery is rest.

The NHL bubble sets players up well for this as no travel is required — instead just a short trip from the rink to the hotel.

While sleep is crucial, players will be required to wake up early to fuel their bodies with needed calories. Proper food and more hydration.

Story continues below advertisement

Any team meetings will be very short as the players are physically and mentally spent.

Then it’s back to bed to sleep and rest.

For a player who racked up heavy minutes such as Blue Jackets defenceman Seth Jones, who set an NHL record for time on ice with 65 minutes and six seconds … recovery, rest, and hydration will be the main focus to prepare for Game 2 as the biggest issue for Jones and company is to avoid cramping from dehydration.

The taxation mentally and physically on players, coaches, broadcasters — yes, we matter as well, its huge.

Being sharp and ready to perform for not only Game 2 but the remainder of the series will be a challenge as bodies try to replenish themselves.

So, now everyone will be playing catch-up when instead they should have just been playing 3-on-3.