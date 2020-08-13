Menu

Canada

Motorcyclist dead after crash involving transport truck in Brampton

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
A photo from the crash scene in Brampton.
A photo from the crash scene in Brampton. Katherine Ward / Global News

Peel Regional Police say the driver of a motorcycle has died after a collision with a transport truck in Brampton on Thursday.

The crash happened near Rutherford Road South and Glidden Road, just north of Steeles Avenue East, at around 3:30 a.m. for reports of a crash.

“Emergency services personnel arrived including Brampton Fire and Peel Paramedics and they conducted life-saving measures on the driver of the motorcycle,” Duty Insp. Stephen Duivesteyn told Global News.

The man was then rushed to a local hospital in life-threatening condition by paramedics. Police said he later died from his injuries.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

A photo of the aftermath from the crash scene involving a motorcycle.
A photo of the aftermath from the crash scene involving a motorcycle. Katherine Ward / Global News

“The motorcycle has significant, quite severe damage,” Duivesteyn said. “The impact was quite severe.”

The driver of the transport truck remained on scene and will be speaking with investigators.

Police said there are road closures in the area as the Major Collision Bureau conduct their investigation. Motorists are advised to take alternate routes.

A photo from the crash scene in Brampton.
A photo from the crash scene in Brampton. Katherine Ward / Global News

